Ex-speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan dies from coronavirus

Former speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Mukar Cholponbaev died from coronavirus infection today. The Ministry of Health confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the Deputy Head of the Ministry, Nurbolot Usenbaev, he underwent treatment at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital and was on a ventilator.

His relatives earlier reported that Mukar Cholponbaev has recovered.

Recall, the former speaker of the Parliament Mukar Cholponbaev got infected with coronavirus. He was 70 years old.