21:00
USD 73.65
EUR 80.26
RUB 1.02
English

Ex-speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan dies from coronavirus

Former speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Mukar Cholponbaev died from coronavirus infection today. The Ministry of Health confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to the Deputy Head of the Ministry, Nurbolot Usenbaev, he underwent treatment at the Republican Clinical Infectious Diseases Hospital and was on a ventilator.   

His relatives earlier reported that Mukar Cholponbaev has recovered.

Recall, the former speaker of the Parliament Mukar Cholponbaev got infected with coronavirus. He was 70 years old.
link: https://24.kg/english/153731/
views: 111
Print
Related
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 5.3 million people globally
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus
Two more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
23 more people recover from coronavirus for a day in Kyrgyzstan
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,403 in total
Ex-speaker of Parliament Mukar Cholponbaev recovers from coronavirus
14 people with suspected COVID-19 treated in Bishkek City Hospital No.6
Coronavirus confirmed in employee of Alamedin District Court in Bishkek
Last recovered from COVID-19 patient discharged in At-Bashi district
Brazil has second-highest rate of coronavirus spread in the world
Popular
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
Orozo Ait prayer not to be read in public places of Kyrgyzstan Orozo Ait prayer not to be read in public places of Kyrgyzstan
At least 43 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,313 in total At least 43 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,313 in total
15 new coronavirus cases reported in Kyrgyzstan, 1,365 in total 15 new coronavirus cases reported in Kyrgyzstan, 1,365 in total
24 May, Sunday
20:06
Border conflict: No injured among Kyrgyz border guards Border conflict: No injured among Kyrgyz border guard...
19:49
Shootout occurs on border in Batken region of Kyrgyzstan
19:38
Ex-speaker of Parliament of Kyrgyzstan dies from coronavirus
19:25
Andrew Chen: Fines can be completely fabricated in Kyrgyzstan
19:01
Traffic accident occurs in Bishkek, five people injured