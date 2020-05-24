Ex-speaker of Parliament Mukar Cholponbaev recovers from coronavirus

Former speaker of the Parliament of Kyrgyzstan Mukar Cholponbaev has recovered from coronavirus. His daughter Nurilya Cholponbaeva posted on Facebook.

According to her, he is combatting consequences of the infection.

«His indicators are average, he is breathing through a ventilator, eats, he is getting better. It takes time. Thanks to all the caring people, unfortunately, I can’t write in detail how he is treated, but when my dad is discharged, I’ll definitely write about it,» she said.

Recall, the former speaker of the Parliament Mukar Cholponbaev got infected with the coronavirus on May 15. He is 70 years old.