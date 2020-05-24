19:29
USD 73.65
EUR 80.26
RUB 1.02
English

Traffic accident occurs in Bishkek, five people injured

A traffic accident occurred in Bishkek today. The Patrol Service Department of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred at 8.30 at the intersection of Tynystanov and Mederov Streets with participation of two cars — Opel and Lexus.

Five people were injured as a result. They were provided with medical assistance. Cause of the traffic accident is being found out.
link: https://24.kg/english/153728/
views: 84
Print
Related
Serviceman hit at roadblock in Sokuluk
One person injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Two people injured after two cars collide on Bishkek-Osh highway
Teenager killed after truck transporting schoolchildren turns over in Nooken
Passenger car collides with truck in Aleksandrovka village, child injured
Two people taken to hospital after traffic accident in Kadamdzhai
Driver dies after car falls off a cliff in Alamedin district of Kyrgyzstan
Drunk driver crashes into bank building during curfew in Bishkek
Car crashes into ambulance in Bishkek city
Drunk driver rams into seven cars in Bishkek
Popular
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
Orozo Ait prayer not to be read in public places of Kyrgyzstan Orozo Ait prayer not to be read in public places of Kyrgyzstan
At least 43 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,313 in total At least 43 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,313 in total
15 new coronavirus cases reported in Kyrgyzstan, 1,365 in total 15 new coronavirus cases reported in Kyrgyzstan, 1,365 in total
24 May, Sunday
19:01
Traffic accident occurs in Bishkek, five people injured Traffic accident occurs in Bishkek, five people injure...
11:56
Some 3,000 enterprises checked for compliance with sanitary standards in Bishkek
11:49
413 citizens return to Kyrgyzstan from Orenburg Oblast of Russia
11:39
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 5.3 million people globally
11:31
Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan gets ready for second wave of coronavirus