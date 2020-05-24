Traffic accident occurs in Bishkek, five people injured

A traffic accident occurred in Bishkek today. The Patrol Service Department of the Internal Affairs Ministry of Kyrgyzstan confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

The traffic accident occurred at 8.30 at the intersection of Tynystanov and Mederov Streets with participation of two cars — Opel and Lexus.

Five people were injured as a result. They were provided with medical assistance. Cause of the traffic accident is being found out.