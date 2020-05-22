448 citizens returning to Kyrgyzstan from Orenburg

Kyrgyzstanis who stayed in Buzuluk district of Orenburg Oblast (Russia) crossed the Russian-Kazakh border for further movement towards Kyrgyzstan. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

After crossing the border, 448 citizens were placed into 9 buses provided by the Kyrgyz government. They will move in a single column towards the Kazakh-Kyrgyz state border. The buses will be accompanied by the traffic police of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The center noted that the transit corridor was provided thanks to the agreements reached between the Presidents of Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan, Sooronbai Jeenbekov and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

«The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kyrgyz Republic once again urges Kyrgyzstanis staying on the territory of Russia to refrain from traveling to Orenburg Oblast due to the fact that the Russian-Kazakh state border is still closed,» the center added.