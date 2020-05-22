Serviceman hit at roadblock in Sokuluk

Subaru Legacy driver hit a serviceman who was standing at a roadblock in Sokuluk district. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The serviceman asked the driver to show documents. However, he refused to show them and hit the man.

«According to preliminary data, the incident occurred yesterday at 21.00 at a post in Kara-Sakal village. The Subaru driver was driving from west to east. After hitting the serviceman, the driver crashed into a tree. The injured soldier was hospitalized to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics,» the sources said.

The Traffic Safety Department of Chui region confirmed the information. According to the department, the car was placed on impoundment lot, materials of the case were sent to the District Police Department of Sokuluk district.