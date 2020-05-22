15:44
USD 75.03
EUR 82.33
RUB 1.06
English

Serviceman hit at roadblock in Sokuluk

Subaru Legacy driver hit a serviceman who was standing at a roadblock in Sokuluk district. Own sources informed 24.kg news agency.

The serviceman asked the driver to show documents. However, he refused to show them and hit the man.

«According to preliminary data, the incident occurred yesterday at 21.00 at a post in Kara-Sakal village. The Subaru driver was driving from west to east. After hitting the serviceman, the driver crashed into a tree. The injured soldier was hospitalized to the Bishkek Scientific Research Center of Traumatology and Orthopedics,» the sources said.

The Traffic Safety Department of Chui region confirmed the information. According to the department, the car was placed on impoundment lot, materials of the case were sent to the District Police Department of Sokuluk district.
link: https://24.kg/english/153562/
views: 124
Print
Related
One person injured in traffic accident in Bishkek
Two people injured after two cars collide on Bishkek-Osh highway
Teenager killed after truck transporting schoolchildren turns over in Nooken
Passenger car collides with truck in Aleksandrovka village, child injured
Two people taken to hospital after traffic accident in Kadamdzhai
Driver dies after car falls off a cliff in Alamedin district of Kyrgyzstan
Drunk driver crashes into bank building during curfew in Bishkek
Car crashes into ambulance in Bishkek city
Drunk driver rams into seven cars in Bishkek
Toyota IST driver hits inspector of Patrol Police Service in Bishkek
Popular
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1 Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1
New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan New rules for using public transport announced in Kyrgyzstan
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21 Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21
22 May, Friday
15:27
NGO representatives hold rally at the White House in Bishkek NGO representatives hold rally at the White House in Bi...
15:21
NGO bill harms image of Kyrgyzstan as democratic country
14:21
Cafe on fire in Bishkek, five fire teams working
14:14
Serviceman hit at roadblock in Sokuluk
13:58
Number of infected with coronavirus exceeds 5.1 million people globally