30 million soms allocated from budget to support Kyrgyzstanis abroad

To support citizens of Kyrgyzstan abroad, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs allocates 30 million soms from the budget. Deputy Emil Toktoshev said at a meeting of the Parliament during discussion of the draft amendments to the republican budget for 2020.

According to him, the budget revenues will amount to 135,346 billion soms, expenditures — 160,039 billion soms, and the deficit — 27,692 billion soms.

«The Foreign Ministry transports Kyrgyzstanis from other countries. To support migrants, we allocate 30 million soms for them. Additional 15 million soms are provided for the development of border areas. 75 million soms are transferred to the Compulsory Medical Insurance Fund to pay for hemodialysis,» he said.