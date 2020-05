Salaries of museum staff will be increased by 80 percent in Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Government reported.

These are employees of state cultural institutions included in the system of the relevant ministry. The corresponding decision was signed by the Prime Minister of the country Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev.

Bishkek residents will be able to visit theaters, museums, exhibition halls and galleries, as well as libraries, cultural and educational institutions from May 25.