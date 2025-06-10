15:31
International Museum Summit held in Bishkek

The National History Museum hosted the International Museum Summit «Alliance of Museums: Eurasian Initiative» on June 9. The Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

This large-scale cultural event was organized on the initiative of the International Council of Museums (ICOM), the world’s largest organization uniting museums and museum professionals.

The summit was attended by the First Deputy Minister of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy Soyuzbek Nadyrbekov, Director of the National History Museum Zhyldyz Bakashova, head of Rossotrudnichestvo Representative Office in Kyrgyzstan Albert Zulkharneev, as well as representatives from various countries, including delegates of the ICOM National Committees and other specialists in the field of museum affairs.

During the event, Soyuzbek Nadyrbekov emphasized the significant role of the ICOM Kyrgyz National Committee in the cultural life of the republic and the development of the museum sphere, noting that the committee is implementing a number of initiatives in close cooperation with the Ministry of Culture and civil society.

The summit became an important step towards bringing the museum sphere of Kyrgyzstan to the international level and integration into the world museum community. It served as a significant international platform for open dialogue, exchange of experience and strengthening of mutual cooperation.

It should be noted that the event was attended by ICOM representatives and heads of museum institutions from 11 countries, who shared their experience, successful projects and new initiatives. The Chairperson of the ICOM National Committee in the Kyrgyz Republic is Aida Alymova, Director of Kurmanjan Datka Nomadic Civilization Center.
