Open Doors Month: All state museums in Kyrgyzstan to offer free entry

From October 1 to October 30, all state museums in Kyrgyzstan will take part in the Open Doors Month campaign. The Ministry of Culture, Information, Sports and Youth Policy announced.

Throughout the month, residents and guests will be able to visit permanent and temporary exhibitions free of charge, as well as take part in special tours, historical and cultural routes, lectures, and workshops.

The initiative aims to make museums more accessible and engaging, strengthen society’s connection with national cultural heritage, and foster patriotism among young people, the ministry noted.

The campaign is being implemented as part of presidential decrees focused on the spiritual and moral development of society, the promotion of national values, and increasing interest in historical heritage. It is also dedicated to the 100th anniversary of founding of the first museum in Kyrgyzstan.
