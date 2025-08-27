New History and Culture Museum opened in Ala-Buka district

Construction of Shah-Fazil History and Culture Museum has been completed in Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region. The Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The modern building was designed in line with architectural standards: it includes a hall for guided tours, while the basement houses a restoration room.

«The total area of the new building is 1,291 square meters. Construction began in 2023, with the project’s tender cost amounting to 26 million soms. The museum’s exhibition will feature unique artifacts preserved from the 15th century to the present day. The project plays an important role in preserving national historical heritage and promoting culture,» the statement reads.