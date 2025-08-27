12:21
USD 87.35
EUR 101.48
RUB 1.08
English

New History and Culture Museum opened in Ala-Buka district

Construction of Shah-Fazil History and Culture Museum has been completed in Ala-Buka district of Jalal-Abad region. The Ministry of Construction of Kyrgyzstan reported.

The modern building was designed in line with architectural standards: it includes a hall for guided tours, while the basement houses a restoration room.

«The total area of the new building is 1,291 square meters. Construction began in 2023, with the project’s tender cost amounting to 26 million soms. The museum’s exhibition will feature unique artifacts preserved from the 15th century to the present day. The project plays an important role in preserving national historical heritage and promoting culture,» the statement reads.
link: https://24.kg/english/341139/
views: 158
Print
Related
Kamchybek Tashiev: Museum will be built in Jalal-Abad
Retro Car Museum to be built in Bishkek on territory of Western Bus Station
International Museum Summit held in Bishkek
Exhibits from Kyrgyzstan donated to Ethnological Museum in Germany
Night of Museums to take place in Bishkek on May 17
Museum with photographs of WWII Central Asian soldiers opened in the Netherlands
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
Heads of National Museums of Central Asian countries to meet in Bishkek
House museum of Alykul Osmonov opened in Bishkek after repairs
First in Kyrgyzstan Sanzhyra Museum opened in Jeti-Oguz district
Popular
Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES Rescue operation for Natalia Nagovitsina halted — Kyrgyzstan’s MES
Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan Stranded on Pobeda Peak: Italian climbers join rescue effort in Kyrgyzstan
President of Kyrgyzstan opens new building of military unit in Bishkek President of Kyrgyzstan opens new building of military unit in Bishkek
Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek Kyrgyz-Turkish Business Forum to be held in Bishkek
27 August, Wednesday
12:16
iPhone sales fraud exposed at TsUM mall in Bishkek iPhone sales fraud exposed at TsUM mall in Bishkek
12:05
Bishkek to host "Place - Action" Theater Festival
11:20
Ilgiz Sydygaliev appointed head of National Electric Network of Kyrgyzstan
11:16
Kyrgyzstan prepares to participate in SCO summit
11:10
Part of Bishkek to have no drinking water on August 28