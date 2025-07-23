19:27
USD 87.45
EUR 101.82
RUB 1.12
English

Kamchybek Tashiev: Museum will be built in Jalal-Abad

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev paid a working visit to Jalal-Abad, the press center of the State Committee reported.

He familiarized himself with the progress of construction of the new building of the regional administration, instructed to complete the work efficiently and in the shortest possible time, and also to tidy up the area around the facility.

It is planned to build a new Philharmonic Hall in Jalal-Abad — more than two hectares of land have already been allocated for it. Kamchybek Tashiev also instructed to allocate a plot of land nearby for the construction of a museum.

In addition, he said that all city markets, auto repair shops and service facilities will be moved outside the city, and Baizakov Avenue will be expanded, the city center will be landscaped.

In Victory Park, the SCNS head set the task of creating a comfortable and safe recreation area. He also ordered the creation of a special space for monuments to war veterans and historical figures.
link: https://24.kg/english/337293/
views: 83
Print
Related
Retro Car Museum to be built in Bishkek on territory of Western Bus Station
Edil Baisalov inspects number of social facilities in Jalal-Abad region
International Museum Summit held in Bishkek
Exhibits from Kyrgyzstan donated to Ethnological Museum in Germany
Roads to be repaired in Jalal-Abad: Tender announced
President lays capsule at construction site of Jalal-Abad International Airport
Night of Museums to take place in Bishkek on May 17
Museum with photographs of WWII Central Asian soldiers opened in the Netherlands
Sulaiman-Too museum offers free tour of main hall and cave
Heads of National Museums of Central Asian countries to meet in Bishkek
Popular
Uzbekistan’s Security Service stops gold smuggling through Kyrgyzstan Uzbekistan’s Security Service stops gold smuggling through Kyrgyzstan
National Bank of Kyrgyzstan discloses 2025 currency intervention figures National Bank of Kyrgyzstan discloses 2025 currency intervention figures
Suspects of fraud with virtual assets detained in Bishkek Suspects of fraud with virtual assets detained in Bishkek
Traffic restrictions to be introduced in Bishkek on July 20-21 Traffic restrictions to be introduced in Bishkek on July 20-21
23 July, Wednesday
19:00
Kamchybek Tashiev: Museum will be built in Jalal-Abad Kamchybek Tashiev: Museum will be built in Jalal-Abad
18:14
Agriculture Ministry warns of possible drought and feed shortages in Kyrgyzstan
18:00
Strengthening Kyrgyz-Tajik border: What has been done so far
17:47
Simplification of migration procedures for Kyrgyzstanis in Russia discussed
17:38
UAE eases driving rules for tourists, including those from Kyrgyzstan