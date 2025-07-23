Kamchybek Tashiev: Museum will be built in Jalal-Abad

The Chairman of the State Committee for National Security of Kyrgyzstan (SCNS) Kamchybek Tashiev paid a working visit to Jalal-Abad, the press center of the State Committee reported.

He familiarized himself with the progress of construction of the new building of the regional administration, instructed to complete the work efficiently and in the shortest possible time, and also to tidy up the area around the facility.

It is planned to build a new Philharmonic Hall in Jalal-Abad — more than two hectares of land have already been allocated for it. Kamchybek Tashiev also instructed to allocate a plot of land nearby for the construction of a museum.

In addition, he said that all city markets, auto repair shops and service facilities will be moved outside the city, and Baizakov Avenue will be expanded, the city center will be landscaped.

In Victory Park, the SCNS head set the task of creating a comfortable and safe recreation area. He also ordered the creation of a special space for monuments to war veterans and historical figures.