Retro Car Museum to be built in Bishkek on territory of Western Bus Station

A Retro Car Museum will be built in Bishkek on the territory of the Western Bus Station. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgzystan Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document states that this project will be implemented by the company Invest KG Holding. As part of the investment agreement, it was transferred a land plot for 49 years without bidding.

The old building of the bus station will be reconstructed and the Retro Car Museum will be located in it. Reconstruction, improvement and commercial facilities are planned for the adjacent territory.

Upon expiration of the agreement, all objects will become municipal property of Bishkek.

The company undertakes to build:

Two new bases for Tazalyk municipal enterprise — at the expense of the investor, with subsequent transfer to the ownership of the City Hall;

An administrative building for Tazalyk — also at the expense of the company;

Underground passage on Zhibek Zholu Avenue in front of the former bus station;

Carry out improvement of Zhashtar and 40th Anniversary of October parks.

The investor must pay land rent for 10 years and transfer 10 percent of the constructed housing (or its monetary equivalent) to the city.