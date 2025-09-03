Large-scale reconstruction of museum starts on Sulaiman-Too in Osh

As part of the Regional Economic Development project, financed by the World Bank, large-scale reconstruction work will begin in the national historical and archaeological complex Sulaiman-Too for the purpose of developing tourism. About $12 million has been allocated for these purposes. The Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.

To date, the stage of preparing the scientific concept of the project, design and estimate documentation has been completed. Based on these materials, a number of historical and cultural sites on the territory of Sulaiman-Too will be reconstructed.

The observation deck and internal roads, Cave museum on the territory of Sulaiman-Too, the ethnographic and archaeological museum, and the medieval bathhouse are subject to renovation. It is planned to build a gate and a visitor center, and improve the territory.

The project has an international status: it was ratified by the Zhogorku Kenesh of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2020 and has been actively implemented since 2021. Particular attention is paid to the preservation of historical and cultural heritage, since Sulaiman-Too Mountain is included in the UNESCO World Heritage List and is a specially protected area. Each architectural and construction decision is made with the participation of international experts and only after their approval.

The implementation of the project is aimed at increasing the tourist attractiveness of the complex, creating a comfortable infrastructure for visitors and preserving the unique cultural heritage of the region.