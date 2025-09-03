Large-scale reconstruction of museum starts on Sulaiman-Too in Osh

As part of the Regional Economic Development project, financed by the World Bank, large-scale reconstruction work will begin in the national historical and archaeological complex Sulaiman-Too for the purpose of developing tourism. About $12 million has been allocated for these purposes. The Ministry of Culture of Kyrgyzstan reported.
The observation deck and internal roads, Cave museum on the territory of Sulaiman-Too, the ethnographic and archaeological museum, and the medieval bathhouse are subject to renovation. It is planned to build a gate and a visitor center, and improve the territory.
The implementation of the project is aimed at increasing the tourist attractiveness of the complex, creating a comfortable infrastructure for visitors and preserving the unique cultural heritage of the region.