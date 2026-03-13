Manas Ordo museum in Talas to be tripled in size by Independence Day

Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to Talas region Ermat Dzhumaev and Deputy Minister of Construction, Architecture, Housing and Communal Services Talantbek Imanakun uulu held a technical meeting at Manas Ordo complex.

According to the office of Plenipotentiary Envoy, the participants discussed the progress of the complex’s reconstruction, addressing identified deficiencies, accelerating the pace, and improving the quality of construction work.

The museum’s area will be tripled, from 400 to 1,200 square meters. The building will be reinforced and converted into a modern digital art museum with new exhibits. Interior finishing work will begin soon.

Additionally, a 300-seat congress hall and a two-story administrative building with an area of ​​approximately 1,000 square meters are being built at the complex.

Due to the warmer weather, construction is planned to be carried out in two shifts. Concurrently, landscaping work will begin.

All work is scheduled to be completed by August 31. This year, Kyrgyzstan’s Independence Day will be celebrated in Talas region, with the Manas Ordo complex serving as the main venue.

The goal of the large-scale reconstruction, initiated by President Sadyr Japarov, is to transform Manas Ordo into a unique cultural and technological center of Central Asia.

Reconstruction of the complex began on November 13, 2025 during the head of state’s working visit to Talas region. At that time, a time capsule was laid in the foundation of the future facility.