19:15
USD 76.63
EUR 82.81
RUB 1.05
English

Vice Mayor of Naryn contracts coronavirus

The First Deputy Mayor of Naryn city got infected with coronavirus. Spokesperson for the City Hall confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, all employees of the City Hall were tested for coronavirus a couple of days ago.

«A lot of people come to the City Hall, so they were tested. Our vice mayor tested positive. He was hospitalized the day before. The City Hall team were repeatedly tested,» the City Hall said.

The City Hall is closed. Its employees continue to work remotely.
link: https://24.kg/english/153279/
views: 80
Print
Related
Highest number of COVID-19 positive in Bishkek detected in Leninsky district
At least 300 people stay at observation units in Chui region of Kyrgyzstan
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 4.8 people globally
Eight police officers contract coronavirus in Naryn region
Arrivals from Sol-Iletsk give written promise to observe home quarantine
Two more healthcare workers contract COVID-19 in Kyrgyzstan
71 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for a day
27 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan, 1,243 in total
19 Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Sol-Iletsk to stay at Semetey observation unit
Some infected with COVID-19 hospitalized to National Phthisiology Center
Popular
Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00 Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00
At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities
19 May, Tuesday
18:45
Kyrgyzstan speaks for finalization of strategic directions of integration Kyrgyzstan speaks for finalization of strategic directi...
18:30
Vice Mayor of Naryn contracts coronavirus
18:16
Kyrgyzstan plans to resume all types of economic activity from June 1
18:07
36 people fined for violation of home quarantine in Kyrgyzstan
18:02
Shopping centers to open in Bishkek on May 21