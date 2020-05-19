Vice Mayor of Naryn contracts coronavirus

The First Deputy Mayor of Naryn city got infected with coronavirus. Spokesperson for the City Hall confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, all employees of the City Hall were tested for coronavirus a couple of days ago.

«A lot of people come to the City Hall, so they were tested. Our vice mayor tested positive. He was hospitalized the day before. The City Hall team were repeatedly tested,» the City Hall said.

The City Hall is closed. Its employees continue to work remotely.