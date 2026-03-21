Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn

Projects to create clusters in meat, dairy, honey, feed, and fruit production are currently being implemented in Naryn region with a total value of nearly 2 billion soms. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said during Nooruz celebrations.

To ensure farmers have access to irrigation water, about 3 billion soms have been invested in the region’s irrigation system over the past five years.

The head of state noted that livestock numbers and production volumes have increased in recent years. He placed special emphasis on exports: Naryn honey is already successfully supplied to Saudi Arabia, Kazakhstan, China, Russia, and Japan.

This year, Tugel-Sai reservoir and Shamshi daily regulation basin are planned to be commissioned, which will improve irrigation on 4,294 hectares and enable the development of an additional 3,306 hectares of new land.

Sadyr Japarov also called on experienced managers and professionals to follow the example of outstanding leaders of the past, such as Korchubek Aknazarov and Kadyrakun Bazarbaev.

«The state is ready to support those willing to develop the agricultural sector in challenging mountainous conditions. Our goal is to transform the region into a powerful agro-industrial zone and expand its export potential,» Sadyr Japarov concluded.