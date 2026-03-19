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Naryn prepares for president’s visit for Nooruz celebrations

A video by Naryn blogger m_omurbaev has surfaced on social media, showing the city’s preparations for Nooruz celebrations.

Footage reveals that a large stage has already been installed on the central square, with rows of chairs arranged for spectators.

As it was previously reported, the president plans to celebrate Nooruz in Naryn this year. In connection with the visit, extensive preparations are taking place across the city.

The festive events are expected to attract a large number of residents and visitors to the region.
link: https://24.kg/english/366746/
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