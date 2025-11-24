21:42
USD 87.45
EUR 100.82
RUB 1.11
English

Naryn receives new buses and specialized equipment for municipal services

During a working visit to Naryn region, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev inspected specialized equipment purchased for municipal and city services, as well as new buses. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

Today, the keys to 11 buses and 10 units of specialized equipment were handed over.

Following President Sadyr Japarov’s instructions, 250 million soms were allocated from the presidential stabilization fund to Naryn City Hall for the development of Naryn’s transport and construction infrastructure, 230 million of which were used for the purchase of specialized equipment.
link: https://24.kg/english/352106/
views: 93
Print
Related
Balykchy receives new municipal equipment worth 100 million soms
Kamchybek Tashiev hands over medical equipment to children’s center
Tashiev: Mortgage housing is planned for construction in Ak-Tala district
Renovated bus station opened in Naryn after reconstruction
Osh steps up winter preparations: City receives new snow-removal equipment
Kyrgyzstan receives equipment for digital forensics, infrastructure protection
Cabinet hands over equipment and vehicles to Natural Resources Ministry
Bishkekzelenstroi receives equipment for servicing irrigation network
Rehabilitation equipment donated to National Center in Bishkek
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn
Popular
Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027 Masato Kanda: ADB plans to allocate $700 million to Kyrgyzstan in 2025–2027
ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries ADB to invest over $10 billion in Central Asian countries
Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt Over 5,000 Bishkek consumers to be disconnected from electricity for debt
IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth IMF: Kyrgyzstan among global leaders in GDP growth
24 November, Monday
21:29
Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on November 25-27 Russian President Vladimir Putin to visit Kyrgyzstan on...
21:23
Naryn receives new buses and specialized equipment for municipal services
17:52
11,000 students from Kyrgyzstan study in Russia
17:36
Criminal system in Kyrgyzstan's prisons has collapsed - Daiyrbek Orunbekov
17:27
CSTO meeting: Kindergartens in Bishkek to operate as usual