Naryn receives new buses and specialized equipment for municipal services

During a working visit to Naryn region, Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev inspected specialized equipment purchased for municipal and city services, as well as new buses. The Cabinet’s press service reported.

Today, the keys to 11 buses and 10 units of specialized equipment were handed over.

Following President Sadyr Japarov’s instructions, 250 million soms were allocated from the presidential stabilization fund to Naryn City Hall for the development of Naryn’s transport and construction infrastructure, 230 million of which were used for the purchase of specialized equipment.