Sadyr Japarov: Construction of 1,200 MW Kara-Keche TPP begins in Naryn

Construction work has already begun on Kara-Keche thermal power plant (TPP), where 1,200 megawatts of electricity will be generated. President of Kyrgyzstan Sadyr Japarov said during Nooruz celebrations in Naryn region.

He emphasized that Tenir-Too region has significant energy potential. Thanks to the Naryn River, the region has broad prospects for energy production.

Construction of the 100 MW Kulanak hydropower plant is also currently underway.

With the implementation of this project, regional energy security will be strengthened and additional generating capacity will be created, the head of state noted.