Sadyr Japarov opens new building of Internal Affairs Department in Naryn

Today, President Sadyr Japarov, as part of a working visit to Naryn region, took part in the opening ceremony of the new building of the city’s Internal Affairs Department. The presidential press service reported.

According to it, the head of state recalled that the Internal Affairs Department, which had been housed in the old building since 1983, had conscientiously and to the best of its ability carried out its assigned duties.

Two years ago, Minister Ulan Niyazbekov briefed Sadyr Japarov on the state of affairs at the Naryn city police department and proposed the construction of a new building.

The president then ordered the allocation of budget funds for the construction of a modern building that would provide adequate conditions for personnel and effectively ensure security in Naryn.

«As a result, in one year and seven months, a modern four-story building with a total area of ​​1,500 square meters, equipped with all necessary facilities, was constructed. Today, together with you, we are ceremoniously opening this facility. At the same time, as part of today’s event, another 26 facilities within the Ministry of Internal Affairs system will be opened and commissioned online,» Sadyr Japarov said.