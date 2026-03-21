21:12
USD 87.45
EUR 100.17
RUB 1.03
English

Sadyr Japarov opens new building of Internal Affairs Department in Naryn

Today, President Sadyr Japarov, as part of a working visit to Naryn region, took part in the opening ceremony of the new building of the city’s Internal Affairs Department. The presidential press service reported.

According to it, the head of state recalled that the Internal Affairs Department, which had been housed in the old building since 1983, had conscientiously and to the best of its ability carried out its assigned duties.

Two years ago, Minister Ulan Niyazbekov briefed Sadyr Japarov on the state of affairs at the Naryn city police department and proposed the construction of a new building.

The president then ordered the allocation of budget funds for the construction of a modern building that would provide adequate conditions for personnel and effectively ensure security in Naryn.

«As a result, in one year and seven months, a modern four-story building with a total area of ​​1,500 square meters, equipped with all necessary facilities, was constructed. Today, together with you, we are ceremoniously opening this facility. At the same time, as part of today’s event, another 26 facilities within the Ministry of Internal Affairs system will be opened and commissioned online,» Sadyr Japarov said.
link: https://24.kg/english/366928/
views: 172
Print
Related
Agricultural clusters for 2 billion soms being created in Naryn
Sadyr Japarov: Construction of 1,200 MW Kara-Keche TPP begins in Naryn
Naryn prepares for president’s visit for Nooruz celebrations
Naryn Mayor demands GPS installation, improved public transport monitoring
Naryn receives new buses and specialized equipment for municipal services
Renovated bus station opened in Naryn after reconstruction
Sadyr Japarov inspects construction of social facilities and roads in Naryn
Concrete plant built in Naryn without permits
Construction of central stadium continues in Naryn
Asman Airlines launches direct Bishkek – Naryn flights
Popular
SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani suspected of ties to ISIS in Istanbul SCNS detains Kyrgyzstani suspected of ties to ISIS in Istanbul
Kyrgyzstan prepares for Singapore Convention, Mediators’ Chamber established Kyrgyzstan prepares for Singapore Convention, Mediators’ Chamber established
Cabinet Chairman discusses new projects with Boston Consulting Group Cabinet Chairman discusses new projects with Boston Consulting Group
Tai-Muras Tashiev summoned for questioning — sources Tai-Muras Tashiev summoned for questioning — sources
21 March, Saturday
19:50
Leaders of foreign states congratulate Kyrgyzstanis on Nooruz Leaders of foreign states congratulate Kyrgyzstanis on...
19:46
Sadyr Japarov opens new building of Internal Affairs Department in Naryn
19:33
Cabinet Chairman congratulates people of Kyrgyzstan on Nooruz
19:22
Nooruz celebrated in Naryn with participation of President and First Lady
19:14
5 cauldrons of beshbarmak, 100-meter-long chuchuk prepared in Naryn for Nooruz