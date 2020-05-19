14:40
USD 76.63
EUR 82.81
RUB 1.05
English

New kindergarten in Tunguch microdistrict planned to opened on June 1

It is planned to open a new kindergarten in Tunguch microdistrict in Bishkek on June 1. The Vice Mayor of Bishkek, Ulanbek Azygaliev, announced on Facebook.

According to him, its construction is completed, finishing touches in landscaping of its territory are to be made.

«We have already delivered equipment for the kitchen, mounted a video surveillance system, special equipment for the music room and medical room is to be delivered,» he said.

Ulanbek Azygaliev added that the total area of ​​the building is 1,480 square meters. Kindergarten is designed for 140 kids.

Capsule at the kindergarten construction site was laid on July 1, 2019.
link: https://24.kg/english/153224/
views: 46
Print
Related
Two kindergartens to open after quarantine in Osh city
Kindergartens and early development centers to be closed until April 8
Kindergartens to be shut down in Kyrgyzstan due to coronavirus
Two more kindergartens to open in Osh city before the end of March
Bishkek needs 90 new kindergartens. Over 22,000 children are in line
Kindergarten to be built instead of burnt tax office in Bishkek
New music hall to be built in kindergarten in Kaiyndy housing estate
Bishkek City Administration to build kindergarten in Kalys-Ordo
Capsule laid on new kindergarten construction site in Tunguch microdistrict
Kindergarten for 140 children to be built in Tunguch microdistrict
Popular
Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00 Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00
At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan At least 21 new coronavirus cases registered for a day in Kyrgyzstan
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan 78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities
19 May, Tuesday
14:30
Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow ask Ambassador to help them with return to homeland Kyrgyzstanis in Moscow ask Ambassador to help them with...
14:20
New kindergarten in Tunguch microdistrict planned to opened on June 1
13:28
Over 700 women provided with hygiene kits in Kyrgyzstan
13:12
Traffic movement along Akhunbaev Street to be hampered until August
12:21
Arrivals from Sol-Iletsk give written promise to observe home quarantine