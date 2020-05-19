New kindergarten in Tunguch microdistrict planned to opened on June 1

It is planned to open a new kindergarten in Tunguch microdistrict in Bishkek on June 1. The Vice Mayor of Bishkek, Ulanbek Azygaliev, announced on Facebook.

According to him, its construction is completed, finishing touches in landscaping of its territory are to be made.

«We have already delivered equipment for the kitchen, mounted a video surveillance system, special equipment for the music room and medical room is to be delivered,» he said.

Ulanbek Azygaliev added that the total area of ​​the building is 1,480 square meters. Kindergarten is designed for 140 kids.

Capsule at the kindergarten construction site was laid on July 1, 2019.