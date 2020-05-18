19 Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Sol-Iletsk to stay at Semetey observation unit

At least 19 people will stay at Semetey observation unit at the former American airbase under the supervision of physicians. The rest of them will be sent to home quarantine. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, these are citizens who were in close contact with 43 people infected with COVID-19 confirmed today.

«Medical workers will work at the observation unit as usual until May 22, and a new group will replace them. The doctor responsible for observation will work there until June 7 according to the order of the Ministry of Health of the Kyrgyz Republic,» the center said.

Recall, the Kyrgyzstanis staying at the observation unit staged riots today. They demanded to let them go home.

At least 541 Kyrgyzstanis returned from Sol-Iletsk to the Kyrgyz Republic on May 7. First, 55 of them were diagnosed with coronavirus, then three more patients were reported. At least 43 newly infected were reported among them today. All the infected with COVID-19 were hospitalized to the National Phthisiology Center and the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital.