Number of infected with COVID-19 arrivals from Sol-Iletsk rises to 101

At least 43 newly infected Kyrgyzstanis who returned from Sol-Iletsk (Orenburg Oblast of the Russian Federation) were detected during a day. There are 101 cases in total. The Deputy Minister of Health Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, the ministry decided to leave them under observation until repeated laboratory tests.

«We can say now that this decision was correct. The 43 new cases suggest that we have managed to prevent the spread of the disease,» he said.

Nurbolot Usenbaev added that new cases were detected during repeated testing. «In addition, at the very beginning, the citizens did not observe the rules of observation, were in close contact,» he added.

Recall, 541 Kyrgyzstanis returned from Sol-Iletsk to the Kyrgyz Republic on May 7. First, 55 of them were diagnosed with coronavirus, then three more patients were reported.
