Government of Kyrgyzstan ready to send medicines to regions if necessary

«As of today, there are enough medicines, and we will send them to the regions if necessary,» the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

He also stressed that it is necessary to tighten control in the focal regions of the country. For example, additional forces were sent to Naryn. These are five mobile teams.

«In case of shortage of medicines, inform us immediately. We must not forget about the need to conduct awareness-raising work among the population. Let everyone know that entry into the regions is significantly limited, especially in Bishkek. Only those who are involved in work at facilities, whose work is permitted can enter the capital. This, of course, is a temporary measure taken to ensure a safe future for each of us,» the official said.