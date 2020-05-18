14:18
USD 76.59
EUR 82.83
RUB 1.05
English

Government of Kyrgyzstan ready to send medicines to regions if necessary

«As of today, there are enough medicines, and we will send them to the regions if necessary,» the First Deputy Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Kubatbek Boronov announced at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center.

He also stressed that it is necessary to tighten control in the focal regions of the country. For example, additional forces were sent to Naryn. These are five mobile teams.

«In case of shortage of medicines, inform us immediately. We must not forget about the need to conduct awareness-raising work among the population. Let everyone know that entry into the regions is significantly limited, especially in Bishkek. Only those who are involved in work at facilities, whose work is permitted can enter the capital. This, of course, is a temporary measure taken to ensure a safe future for each of us,» the official said.
link: https://24.kg/english/153112/
views: 110
Print
Related
Arrived from Sol-Iletsk citizens of Kyrgyzstan demand to let them go home
23 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Four more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan for a day
78 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
At least 65 policemen contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
Brazil enters the top 5 countries with highest number of infected with COVID-19
119 patients with community-acquired pneumonia registered for 100 days
Kyrgyzstan conducts 83,100 coronavirus tests for 3.5 months
Coronavirus confirmed in four medical workers working at prison colonies
Six people infected with COVID-19 are in intensive care units in Kyrgyzstan
Popular
Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00 Bishkek residents are asked not to go out from 22.00 to 3.00
38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day 38 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
29 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day 29 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan for a day
Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities Bishkek resident intends to hold peaceful rally against authorities
18 May, Monday
13:41
At least five Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Jordan At least five Kyrgyzstanis return to Bishkek from Jorda...
13:32
Arrived from Sol-Iletsk citizens of Kyrgyzstan demand to let them go home
13:07
Government demands from Penitentiary Service to minimize contacts with prisoners
12:46
Government of Kyrgyzstan ready to send medicines to regions if necessary
12:35
Over 10,100 Kyrgyzstanis return to homeland for the last 3.5 months