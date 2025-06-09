Kyrgyzstan updates procedure for adopting legal acts in government agencies

A new procedure for adopting legal acts in government agencies has been approved in Kyrgyzstan. The corresponding resolution was signed by the Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers Adylbek Kasymaliev.

The document regulates the procedure for approving regulatory legal acts, ensuring the transparency and efficiency of the process. In particular, it specifies that draft acts of ministries and departments are not subject to review by the presidential administration, if there is a conclusion from the Ministry of Justice.

Ministries, committees and administrative departments are required to follow the new procedure when preparing and adopting legal acts. Other government agencies are also recommended to follow the established regulations.

The resolution will enter into force on June 16, 2025.