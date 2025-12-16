16:58
USD 87.45
EUR 102.59
RUB 1.10
English

Unified state portal egov.kg launched in Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev officially presented the unified state portal egov.kg at a government meeting.

Opening the presentation, he emphasized the importance of open and transparent interaction between the state and citizens, as well as the need to provide the public with timely and reliable information.

«State bodies must operate transparently and openly. We are obliged to deliver up-to-date and verified information to the public. Today, social media and the media play a significant role, but there are frequent cases of information distortion and the spread of misinformation. In these conditions, official government websites should become the key tool for engagement with the population,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

He noted that previously, government online resources did not fully serve as an official «showcase» of state authorities. To address this, extensive analytical work and an assessment of existing websites were carried out, resulting in the approval of a concept to create a unified state information portal.

According to the head of the Cabinet, egov.kg has already been launched and is available to users. A phased migration of ministry and agency websites to the unified platform is currently underway, with plans to connect all state bodies to the portal in the future.

It is reported that the portal already features full pages for all ministries, containing official information, key regulatory documents, and contact details. A user-friendly interface and search system allow users to quickly access information on public services and the activities of relevant authorities.
link: https://24.kg/english/354803/
views: 159
Print
Related
Pilot version of centralized legal information portal MYIZAM.KG launched
Kyrgyzstan updates procedure for adopting legal acts in government agencies
Moscow to host joint meeting of Governments of Kyrgyzstan and Russia
Government of Kazakhstan resigns
Open data portal to appear in Kyrgyzstan
Kazakhstan changes form of government
Kyrgyzstan swears in new government
Central Asian Trade Intelligence Portal for exporters launched in Kyrgyzstan
Single portal for public discussion of draft laws launched in Kyrgyzstan
President Sadyr Japarov signs decrees on appointment of Cabinet members
Popular
Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector Kyrgyzstan intends to expand cooperation with Tajikistan in mining sector
EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026 EAEU grants tariff exemption for electric vehicle imports to Kyrgyzstan in 2026
Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat Forum in Turkmenistan: Presidents gather in Ashgabat
Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months Direct investment from Turkey reach nearly $100 million for six months
16 December, Tuesday
16:24
Cache of firearms discovered on outskirts of Balykchy Cache of firearms discovered on outskirts of Balykchy
15:56
Kyrgyz team takes second place at International Enduro Championship
15:43
Two buses carrying passengers get into road accident in Bishkek
15:33
Exhibition of inmates’ works to be held in Bishkek
15:21
Unified state portal egov.kg launched in Kyrgyzstan