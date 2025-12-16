Unified state portal egov.kg launched in Kyrgyzstan

Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan Adylbek Kasymaliev officially presented the unified state portal egov.kg at a government meeting.

Opening the presentation, he emphasized the importance of open and transparent interaction between the state and citizens, as well as the need to provide the public with timely and reliable information.

«State bodies must operate transparently and openly. We are obliged to deliver up-to-date and verified information to the public. Today, social media and the media play a significant role, but there are frequent cases of information distortion and the spread of misinformation. In these conditions, official government websites should become the key tool for engagement with the population,» Adylbek Kasymaliev said.

He noted that previously, government online resources did not fully serve as an official «showcase» of state authorities. To address this, extensive analytical work and an assessment of existing websites were carried out, resulting in the approval of a concept to create a unified state information portal.

According to the head of the Cabinet, egov.kg has already been launched and is available to users. A phased migration of ministry and agency websites to the unified platform is currently underway, with plans to connect all state bodies to the portal in the future.

It is reported that the portal already features full pages for all ministries, containing official information, key regulatory documents, and contact details. A user-friendly interface and search system allow users to quickly access information on public services and the activities of relevant authorities.