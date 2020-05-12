15:13
Clinical Maternity Hospital of National Childhood Welfare Center suspends work

Clinical Maternity Hospital of the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare temporarily suspended admission of pregnant women and women in labor. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

Its work is suspended until May 25.

«A list of employees who remain in the observation conditions of the hospital and continue to work with the patients has been compiled. PCR diagnostics of all patients and employees for COVID-19 has been carried out,» the center noted.

Pregnant women and women in labor will be admitted by other maternity hospitals in the capital according to the schedule. All preterm births and women in labor from the regions are redirected to the Perinatal Center of Bishkek.

The Republican Emergency Response Center noted that at present, 111 patients, 64 women (10 of them are pregnant, the remaining are women in childbirth) and 47 newborns, 11 of them are in intensive care unit, are under the supervision of healthcare workers at the Clinical Maternity Hospital of the center.

Earlier, a midwife of the maternity hospital tested positive for coronavirus. In addition, doctors, patients of the Hematology Department and the Outpatient Clinic of the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare got infected with COVID-19.
