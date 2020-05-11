Two employees of Maternity and Childhood Welfare Center contract COVID-19

Two employees of the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare tested positive for coronavirus. Director of the center Kamchybek Uzakbaev confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

According to him, an ENT doctor and a midwife got infected.

«The doctor was a consultant to the Hematology Department. Her first test was negative. Later, she felt unwell and was re-tested. The result is positive. The midwife’s infection was revealed at the next testing. They were placed in the Infectious Diseases Hospital, coronavirus tests were taken from all contact persons, they are negative,» he said.

Kamchybek Uzakbaev added that all employees of the Hematology Department, where infected medical workers, patients and parents had previously been detected, will be re-tested for coronavirus today. «The results will be ready tomorrow, after which we will make a decision on opening the department,» he added.