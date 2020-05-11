14:53
English

Kyrgyzstan provides humanitarian assistance to population of Uzbekistan

The Government of Kyrgyzstan has provided humanitarian assistance to the people of Uzbekistan, who suffered from burst of a dam of Sardoba reservoir on May 1, 2020. The Information Support Department of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

The corresponding decision was signed by the Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Mukhammedkaly Abylgaziev. At least 1,000 tons of cement, 100 tons of rice and 10 tons of vegetable oil were sent to the affected population of Uzbekistan.

The dam of Sardoba reservoir collapsed as a result of heavy rain and gale in Syrdarya region of Uzbekistan. Several settlements have been flooded, a lot of damage was done to communication networks and agricultural land.
