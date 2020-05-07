Seven people contract COVID-19 at Hematology Department of Dzhal hospital

Seven people have contracted coronavirus at the Hematology Department of the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare in Bishkek. Press service of the Ministry of Health of Kyrgyzstan reported.

Two of them are children, three mothers and two medical workers.

«This happened due to the fact that a coronavirus was detected in a patient who had previously undergone treatment at the Hematology Department. After this became known, all patients, carers, and healthcare workers were tested for COVID-19 by PCR method,» the ministry said.

Patients are not admitted at second unit of the National Center for Maternity and Childhood Welfare. However, due to poor health conditions, 13 children continue to receive medical care there. An observation unit was organized for 20 employees on the first and second floors of the building, all medical workers are provided with personal protective equipment.