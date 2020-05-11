Man severely beats his wife in Karakol city

Victim of domestic violence was assisted in registration of the fact by the police in Karakol city. Human rights activist Kamil Ruziev told 24.kg news agency.

The 33-year-old woman has applied for legal assistance. According to her, cohabiting partner beat her, and the police allegedly were inactive.

«According to the victim, the man, being in a state of intoxication, beat and threatened her with murder of the child. The woman told that the police arrived, but did not immediately accept her statement. They told her to come to the police department and write a statement there. We helped to register it at the police department of Karakol city, obtain a protection order, and also achieve a forensic medical examination. A physical examination confirmed the fact of violence,» Kamil Ruziev told.