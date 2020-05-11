11:51
USD 78.90
EUR 85.48
RUB 1.07
English

Man severely beats his wife in Karakol city

Victim of domestic violence was assisted in registration of the fact by the police in Karakol city. Human rights activist Kamil Ruziev told 24.kg news agency.

The 33-year-old woman has applied for legal assistance. According to her, cohabiting partner beat her, and the police allegedly were inactive.

«According to the victim, the man, being in a state of intoxication, beat and threatened her with murder of the child. The woman told that the police arrived, but did not immediately accept her statement. They told her to come to the police department and write a statement there. We helped to register it at the police department of Karakol city, obtain a protection order, and also achieve a forensic medical examination. A physical examination confirmed the fact of violence,» Kamil Ruziev told.
link: https://24.kg/english/152431/
views: 134
Print
Related
Quarrels, domestic violence cases in families become more frequent in Kyrgyzstan
Crisis centers may resume work in Bishkek
Domestic violence grows by 65 percent in Kyrgyzstan
56 domestic violence facts registered in Osh region during state of emergency
Expert of Presidential Administration detained for beating wife in Bishkek
Kyrgyzstanis join campaign for women's rights abroad
Rally against violence takes place in Nookat
Husband douses wife with gasoline while cooking, she dies in hospital
Committees to prevent domestic violence formed in Kyrgyzstan
Suffered from domestic violence Osh resident writes countering statement
Popular
Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet Video of shooting on border with Tajikistan posted on the Internet
State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted State of emergency ends tonight, curfew to be lifted
Indian café on fire in Bishkek Indian café on fire in Bishkek
At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan At least 71 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan
11 May, Monday
11:45
Quarantine in Bishkek: Route sheets needed to move around city Quarantine in Bishkek: Route sheets needed to move aro...
11:26
Number of people infected with coronavirus exceeds 4.1 people globally
11:17
Three more medical workers contract coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:36
13 more people recover from coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan
10:33
14 new coronavirus cases registered in Kyrgyzstan