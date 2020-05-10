16:05
Kyrgyzstanis arrived from Sol-Iletsk try to escape from observation unit

Migrants who arrived from Sol-Iletsk (Russia) violate observation rules. The Deputy Minister of Health of Kyrgyzstan Nurbolot Usenbaev told at a briefing.

According to him, they do not comply with requirements of doctors. «We have to turn to law enforcement agencies in order to restore order in the observation unit. There were attempts to escape. This category of arrived migrants, not understanding the severity of the situation for their relatives, parents, acquaintances, is opposing. We try to conduct awareness-rising work. The situation is under control so far,» he said.

Recall, 541 Kyrgyzstanis have returned from Sol-Iletsk to the Kyrgyz Republic on May 7. At least 55 of them were diagnosed with coronavirus.

As of today, 1,002 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Kyrgyzstan.
