Flower arrangement appeared on Victory Square in Bishkek. Press service of the City Hall reported.

In honor of the Victory Day, employees of Bishkekzelenkhoz municipal enterprise planted flowers in the shape of a red star, figures of the war years and 75 number.

“We created the star from red salvia, the numbers - from tagetes. In addition, antirrhinum, coleus, petunia, cineraria, zinnia, begonia, pelargonium and sedum were planted in the form of national ornaments,” the City Hall told.