All arrivals in Issyk-Kul region to be placed under quarantine

Citizens entering Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan will be placed under 14-day home quarantine. It was announced at a meeting of the Issyk-Kul Regional Emergency Response Center.

As the regional center noted, the decision dated May 3 regarding departure of residents of the region outside the region remains in force; a change has been made regarding entry into Issyk-Kul region. «This is a forced measure, since the situation in neighboring regions and in Bishkek is still unfavorable. The Regional Emergency Response Center, taking into account the proposals of medical workers, made such a decision,» the statement says.

From now on, people entering the region will not be asked to show a certificate with negative COVID-19 test result. However, they will be placed under two-week home quarantine at the place of arrival.

Recall, the last coronavirus patient has been discharged in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan yesterday.