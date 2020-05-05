Last coronavirus patient discharged from hospital in Issyk-Kul

Last patient with coronavirus was discharged from hospital in Issyk-Kul region of Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in the region reported.

The infected with COVID-19 was in a hospital in Balykchy town.

«In total, 10 people got infected with coronavirus in the region. These are people who came from the Umrah, who had contact with the infected, and labor migrants,» the press service said.

At least 843 cases of coronavirus were registered in Kyrgyzstan.