Cabinet tightens quarantine phytosanitary control rules in Kyrgyzstan

The Cabinet of Ministers of Kyrgyzstan has amended Resolution No. 66 dated February 16, 2024, which concerns additional measures to ensure quarantine phytosanitary security. The changes are aimed at strengthening control mechanisms and preventing the import of dangerous plant pests and diseases.

Under the updated provisions, the resolution has been supplemented with a new clause approving the procedure for conducting state quarantine phytosanitary control.

The amendments were adopted in implementation of the requirements of the Law «On Plant Quarantine.»

The resolution will enter into force in seven days after its official publication.