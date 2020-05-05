FMC No. 17 in Bishkek resumes normal operation

The Family Medicine Center No. 17 in Bishkek resumed its normal operation. Head Doctor of the center Gulnara Tashibekova informed 24.kg news agency.

According to her, employees who were previously under observation came to work yesterday.

«All medical workers who have tested positive for coronavirus were discharged from the Infectious Diseases Hospital. They will stay in home quarantine for two more weeks under the supervision of doctors,» Gulnara Tashibekova told.

Recall, eight doctors of FMC No. 17 were infected with coronavirus. The rest of the team was under observation. After the observation, the Head Doctor herself was hospitalized in the Pulmonology Department.