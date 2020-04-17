12:57
Four doctors of Family Medicine Center 17 contract coronavirus in Bishkek

The Family Medicine Center No. 17, which is headed by Gulnara Tashibekova, was closed in Bishkek. Four its doctors got infected with coronavirus. Head physician of the FMC confirmed the information.

According to her, 25 employees of the Center for Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance were hospitalized with suspected coronavirus, four of them tested positive as it was previously reported by the Deputy Minister of Health Madamin Karataev.

Gulnara Tashibekova noted that the doctors of the FMC No. 17 contacted the staff of the Center for State Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance. «Four doctors will be hospitalized in the infectious diseases hospital, the rest are under observation, we close the FMC,» the head doctor said.

She stated that doctors were refused PCR tests, but were taken rapid tests. «I had to make a scandal in order they to be tested. Four have positive result,» Gulnara Tashibekova said.

The FMC has more than 30 employees. All contacts are being identified.

According to the chief physician of the FMC No. 17, doctors have been working hard for the past two months. Gulnara Tashibekova said that doctors at her clinic were provided with protective equipment.
