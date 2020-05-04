Ban on entry into Chatkal district of Jalal-Abad region introduced

A ban on entry into Chatkal district has been introduced in Kyrgyzstan. Plenipotentiary Representative of the Government in Jalal-Abad region, Nurbolot Mirzakhmedov, told today at a briefing.

According to him, 7 cases of coronavirus were registered in Chatkal.

«A ban on entry of citizens into Chatkal district was introduced from today on. Medical workers and local self-government representatives carry out explanatory work with local residents,» he said.

In total, 118 people infected with COVID-19 were registered in the region, 105 of them recovered, one person died. At least 830 cases of COVID-19 are registered in Kyrgyzstan as of today.