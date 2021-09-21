11:00
Education Ministry comments on entry ban for Tajik students

It was reported earlier that Kyrgyzstan did not allow dozens of Tajik students to enter the country. Over 100 citizens of Tajikistan studying at the higher education institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic have not received permission to enter Bishkek, despite repeated requests. It is known that the students did not agree with the proposal of the Education Ministry to continue their studies at Tajik universities and insisted on study in Kyrgyzstan.

The Ministry of Education and Science commented on the incident to 24.kg news agency.

According to it, a corresponding draft decree of the Cabinet of Ministers has been developed, which is aimed at providing opportunities for citizens of the Republic of Tajikistan, including ethnic Kyrgyz, students, enrolled into higher education institutions or working as teachers / lecturers at educational institutions of Kyrgyzstan, to enter, leave and stay in the territory of the republic.

«The draft decree is being coordinated with the relevant state bodies. The Tajik side was notified of this in advance. About 2,000 citizens of Tajikistan studied at the higher education institutions of the Kyrgyz Republic in 2020-2021 academic year,» the officials informed.
