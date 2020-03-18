Coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan: Ban on entry into country introduced from March 19

An order has been signed today banning entry of citizens of foreign states and stateless persons into Kyrgyzstan. The Deputy Foreign Minister of the country Nurlan Abdrakhmanov told at a briefing.

According to him, the decision was made to protect public health and prevent spread of coronavirus in Kyrgyzstan. It was adopted in accordance with the Article 7 of the Law on External Migration, Article 31 of the Law on State Border of the Kyrgyz Republic, the Law on Protection of Health of Citizens and Public Health, and Articles 10 and 17 of the Constitutional Law on Government.

«The exception is drivers engaged in international freight transport, crews and flight personnel of aircraft, train and locomotive teams of international railway traffic. The ban also does not apply to accredited employees of diplomatic missions and consular offices of foreign states, as well as accredited employees of international organizations and family members of these persons in case of informing in advance about their arrival through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,» Nurlan Abdrakhmanov told.

«In addition, the restriction does not apply to Kyrgyz Temir Zholu employees, who ensure daily operation of the railway in Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan. In addition, foreign citizens and stateless persons, who are members of the families of Kyrgyzstanis with documentary evidence of close family ties, or have a permanent residence permit in the Kyrgyz Republic, will be able to enter,» the Deputy Foreign Minister said.

At the same time, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs will suspend issuance of entry visas of all categories to foreign citizens and stateless persons for the period of the ban. The entry ban for foreigners will remain in effect until the government decree is canceled.

Three cases of coronavirus infection in Suzak district of Jalal-Abad region of Kyrgyzstan were reported today. The infected came from a mini hajj in Saudi Arabia.