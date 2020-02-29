Kyrgyzstan imposes entry restrictions for citizens of several countries

Kyrgyzstan imposes temporary restrictions on the entry into the country of citizens of several countries amid the threat of spread of coronavirus infection. Press service of the Government reported.

The decision was reportedly made the day before at a meeting of the Republican Emergency Response Center on prevention of penetration of coronavirus infection into the country and its further spread.

Entry restrictions for citizens of China, Iran, Japan, South Korea and Italy (the list will be supplemented taking into account the epidemiological situation in the world) will come into force on March 1, 2020.

The Government clarified that these restrictions will be applied to all citizens of these countries who come to Kyrgyzstan for work, tourism and personal purposes, with the exception of people who have diplomatic passports.

Starting from March 1, processing of invitations to the Kyrgyz Republic for citizens of these states will also be suspended.

The Vice Prime Minister of Kyrgyzstan Altynai Omurbekova noted that this is forced temporary measure due to the fact that the situation in the world is changing rapidly.

«This decision is explained by ensuring safety and protecting the health of the population of Kyrgyzstan and prevention of the spread of coronavirus infection,» she said.

The Vice Prime Minister recalled that all citizens of Kyrgyzstan temporarily residing or staying in countries with an unfavorable epidemiological situation would undergo a mandatory examination and 14-day quarantine after arrival in their homeland, and only after it they are allowed to enter the country.

The Ministry of Health recommended introduction of temporary restrictions on entry, taking into account the current epidemiological situation in the world.