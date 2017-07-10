Head of Memorial Human Rights Center banned from entering Kyrgyzstan

The head of Memorial Human Rights Center Vitaly Ponomarev was banned from entering Kyrgyzstan .

As it became known, he left Kyrgyzstan on July 5 after participating in the forum to combat extremism. Four days later, he could not return to the country: he was shown an act banning entry on the Kyrgyz-Kazakh border. The Human Rights Center Kylym Shamy confirmed the information to 24.kg news agency.

Ponomarev was in Bishkek from June 30 to July 3 — he took part in the forum on fighting extremism organized by Kylym Shamy together with the Norwegian Helsinki Committee. Ponomarev left the country, leaving his things in a Bishkek hotel.

The Border Service of Kyrgyzstan has not yet commented on this ban.

Vitaly Ponomarev earlier, in 2009, has already received a ban on entry to Kyrgyzstan . The ban was canceled on April 7, 2010.

The reason why the well-known human rights activist is not allowed to enter the country is still unknown.