Kyrgyzstan’s Government expands list of foreigners banned from entering country

The Government of Kyrgyzstan has expanded the list of foreigners who are banned from entering Kyrgyzstan. Press service of the Cabinet of Ministers reported.

On March 17, a government order was issued to temporarily restrict entry of foreign citizens into the country. It made an exception for foreign citizens and stateless persons, who are members of the families of Kyrgyzstanis, or who have a permanent residence permit in Kyrgyzstan.

By a new decree, entry of this category of citizens into the country is also banned until the epidemiological situation stabilizes.

«The restrictive measures taken by the Kyrgyz government are aimed solely at preventing further spread of coronavirus COVID-19 in the country, and in order to protect the health of Kyrgyz citizens,» the Government said.

Up to date, 14 cases of coronavirus infection have been reported in Kyrgyzstan. An emergency regime has been introduced in the republic.