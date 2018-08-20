Kyrgyzstani illegally crosses Russian border 37 times

A citizen of Kyrgyzstan was sentenced to 3 years and 6 months in prison in Petukhov (Russia) for illegal crossing of the state border. The media reported.

According to law enforcement agencies, on May 19, officers of the Border Department of the Federal Security Service of Russia for Kurgan and Tyumen Oblasts detained a citizen of the Kyrgyz Republic while crossing the border at Petukhovo multilateral automobile checkpoint.

Investigation of a criminal case found out that in 2016 the Kyrgyzstani, working in Chelyabinsk Oblast, was several times brought to administrative responsibility. He was banned from entering the Russian Federation until the middle of April 2018 for violations of the law, the press service of the Border Department of the FSS of Russia for Kurgan and Tyumen Oblasts reported.

Apparently, the desire to work in Russia was so great that the Kyrgyz citizen decided to commit a crime. On June 15, 2016, he received a new passport in motherland, changing his name and surname. Border guards found out that the Kyrgyzstani crossed the state border 37 times using the fake documents.

Petukhovsky District Court issued a guilty verdict — 3 years and 6 months in prison. The verdict came into force.