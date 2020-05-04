Every third COVID-19 case in Bishkek registered in housing estates

At least 69 patients with coronavirus were registered in housing estates of Bishkek. The Vice Mayor of Bishkek Tatyana Kuznetsova told at a briefing.

According to her, a total of 231 cases have been laboratory confirmed in the capital. «At least 190 people live in the city, 41 are nonresidents,» she said.

Earlier, Tatyana Kuznetsova reported that the largest number of the infected was registered in Leninsky district — 82 people, in Oktyabrsky — 45, Pervomaisky — 41, Sverdlovsky — 21 of the capital.

«At least 69 infected people live in 16 housing estates of Bishkek. Most of the cases were confirmed in Archa-Beshik (21), Ak-Bosogo (13), Kolmo (11),» she said.

The vice mayor added that 163 out of 231 infected were contact persons.

Up to date, 830 cases of coronavirus have been registered in Kyrgyzstan.