City Hall of Bishkek names district with highest coronavirus incidence

The City Hall of Bishkek asks residents to remember state numbers of taxis, names of shops and other objects that they have visited in the last two weeks. Vice Mayor of the capital Tatyana Kuznetsova said at a briefing.

According to her, it is also necessary to remember all the contacts for this period.

«If disease is detected among your relatives and friends, this information will help to identify contact persons,» she added.

The largest number of people infected with COVID-19 lives in Leninsky district of the capital — 82, which is followed by Oktyabrsky district — 45, Pervomaisky district — 41, and Sverdlovsky district — 21.

Tatyana Kuznetsova noted that coronavirus incidence remains the highest in Bishkek. At least 231 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the capital.
