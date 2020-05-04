12:22
President Jeenbekov offers condolences to relatives of deceased head of FMC

President of Kyrgyzstan Sooronbai Jeenbekov expressed condolences to relatives over death of the head of the Family Medicine Center No. 3 of Bishkek city Zhuzum Kokumbaeva. Presidential press service reported.

«Our doctors are at the frontline of the fight against this disease. Despite the risks of infection and damage to health, they protect our citizens from death and the virus with high heroism and courage. Unfortunately, we lost our physician in this fight,» the head of state said.

He stressed that Zhuzum Kokumbaeva completely fulfilled her medical duty by her long service; guarding the health of citizens, she became a mentor for many young specialists.

«After penetration of the world pandemic into our country, she was at the frontline in the fight against its spread. The bright image of Zhuzum Kokumbaeva will forever remain in our memory, memory of her patients, colleagues and relatives. I express my deepest condolences to the family, relatives and children of the selfless doctor, and share the bitterness of irreparable loss,» the president said.

Recall, the 58-year-old Zhuzum Kokumbaeva died on May 2 at the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital.
