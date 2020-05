The head of the Family Medicine Center No. 3 Zhuzum Kokumbaeva, infected with coronavirus, died in Bishkek. The Republican Emergency Response Center reported.

According to the center, the 58-year-old Zhuzum Kokumbaeva died on May 2 at the Republican Infectious Diseases Hospital.

Nine doctors of the FMC No. 3 got infected with coronavirus.

According to the center, the deceased was diagnosed with double pneumonia, severe form of the virus, and respiratory failure.