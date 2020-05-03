21:08
Mudflow floods houses, kindergarten in Isfana town

More than 50 rescuers eliminate the effects of mudflow in Isfana town. The Ministry of Emergencies of Kyrgyzstan informed 24.kg news agency.

The rescuers clear the territory after the natural disaster.

“The civil protection commission also works at the scene, who make household visits in order to detect the damage caused. There are no victims of the mudflow in Isfana. Water flooded basements of four houses, gardens and land plots of 10 houses, one private house was completely flooded. In addition, mudflows flooded the yard of a kindergarten,” the Ministry of Emergencies said.

Recall, mudflow hit Isfana town on May 2 as a result of heavy precipitations. The Prime Minister instructed to eliminate the consequences of the natural disaster as soon as possible.   
